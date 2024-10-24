The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) Receives $127.25 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $127.25.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays cut their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $123.00 to $121.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $138.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $121.00 price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $130.00 to $122.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 29th.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in J. M. Smucker by 29.7% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 12,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,551,000 after buying an additional 2,934 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 6,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $749,000 after acquiring an additional 1,087 shares during the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. apricus wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 3.4% in the third quarter. apricus wealth LLC now owns 23,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,816,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the period. Finally, Romano Brothers AND Company raised its stake in J. M. Smucker by 3.5% during the third quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company now owns 2,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 81.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SJM opened at $117.70 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $119.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $115.57. J. M. Smucker has a 1 year low of $105.69 and a 1 year high of $134.62. The stock has a market cap of $12.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.25.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.27. J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 8.77% and a return on equity of 14.22%. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that J. M. Smucker will post 9.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, toppings, and syrups; jelly products; nut mix products; shortening and oils; frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

