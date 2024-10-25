Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLY) Sets New 52-Week High – Still a Buy?

Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $202.19 and last traded at $202.06, with a volume of 223999 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $200.18.

Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund Stock Up 0.8 %

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $192.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $184.36.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new stake in Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund during the second quarter valued at $30,000. MCF Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund by 1,583.3% during the 2nd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 202 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in shares of Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Balentine LLC grew its position in Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund by 200.0% in the second quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 246 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. grew its position in Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund by 242.5% in the first quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 250 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. 69.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund Company Profile

Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector Index (the Index). The Index includes companies from the following industries, media; retail (specialty, multiline, Internet and catalog); hotels, restaurants and leisure; textiles, apparel and luxury goods; household durables; automobiles; auto components; distributors; leisure equipment and products; and diversified consumer services.

