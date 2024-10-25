Massachusetts Wealth Management Grows Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Massachusetts Wealth Management increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 38.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,851 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 792 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Wealth Management’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $511,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Eastern Bank bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the third quarter worth $28,000. Fairman Group LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 107.5% during the 2nd quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 86.5% during the 1st quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the second quarter worth about $36,000.
Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA:RSP traded up $0.48 during trading on Friday, reaching $179.44. 1,257,996 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,057,004. The stock has a market cap of $60.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $176.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $169.10. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 52-week low of $133.34 and a 52-week high of $182.22.
About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF
Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).
