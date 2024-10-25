Culp (NYSE:CULP) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Culp (NYSE:CULP – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the textile maker’s stock.
Shares of NYSE CULP opened at $5.73 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.97. Culp has a 52-week low of $4.25 and a 52-week high of $6.85. The company has a market capitalization of $71.45 million, a P/E ratio of -5.16 and a beta of 1.19.
Culp (NYSE:CULP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The textile maker reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $56.54 million for the quarter. Culp had a negative return on equity of 19.51% and a negative net margin of 7.88%.
An institutional investor recently raised its position in Culp stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Culp, Inc. (NYSE:CULP – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 485,420 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,640 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 3.89% of Culp worth $2,330,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 75.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Culp, Inc manufactures, sources, markets, and sells mattress fabrics, sewn covers, and cut and sewn kits for use in mattresses, foundations, and other bedding products in the United States, North America, the Far East, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mattress Fabrics and Upholstery Fabrics.
