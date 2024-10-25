Golden Minerals (NYSE:AUMN) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Golden Minerals (NYSE:AUMN – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright decreased their price target on Golden Minerals from $3.10 to $1.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 16th.

Golden Minerals Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE AUMN opened at $0.38 on Monday. Golden Minerals has a 1-year low of $0.21 and a 1-year high of $1.94. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.41. The company has a market cap of $5.54 million, a PE ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 0.28.

Golden Minerals (NYSE:AUMN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Golden Minerals will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Golden Minerals Company Profile

Golden Minerals Company, a precious metals exploration company explores for mineral properties in Argentina, Nevada, and Mexico. It explores for gold, silver, copper, zinc, lead, and other minerals. The company was formerly known as Apex Silver Mines Limited and changed its name to Golden Minerals Company in March 2009.

