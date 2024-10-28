MetisDAO (METIS) Price Hits $41.77

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 28th. One MetisDAO token can currently be bought for about $41.77 or 0.00058609 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, MetisDAO has traded 6.5% lower against the dollar. MetisDAO has a market capitalization of $254.87 million and $14.02 million worth of MetisDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get MetisDAO alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.05 or 0.00007089 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71,102.35 or 0.99762139 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.82 or 0.00012381 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.90 or 0.00006879 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000056 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000790 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.32 or 0.00006057 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0229 or 0.00000032 BTC.

MetisDAO Profile

MetisDAO (CRYPTO:METIS) is a token. Its launch date was May 13th, 2021. MetisDAO’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,101,334 tokens. The official website for MetisDAO is www.metis.io. MetisDAO’s official message board is metisdao.medium.com. MetisDAO’s official Twitter account is @metisl2.

Buying and Selling MetisDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “Metis (METIS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Metis has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 6,101,334.342 in circulation. The last known price of Metis is 38.2710488 USD and is up 0.83 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 271 active market(s) with $11,010,164.92 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.metis.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MetisDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MetisDAO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MetisDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MetisDAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MetisDAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.