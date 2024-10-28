Short Interest in JCDecaux SE (OTCMKTS:JCDXF) Decreases By 61.5%

JCDecaux SE (OTCMKTS:JCDXF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decrease of 61.5% from the September 30th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.0 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Citigroup upgraded JCDecaux to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th.

Get JCDecaux alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on JCDecaux

JCDecaux Stock Performance

About JCDecaux

JCDXF stock remained flat at $21.75 during trading on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.95. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.56. JCDecaux has a 1-year low of $15.72 and a 1-year high of $22.30.

(Get Free Report)

JCDecaux SE operates as an outdoor advertising company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Street Furniture, Transport, and Billboard. The Street Furniture segment provides advertising services in shopping malls; rents street furniture; and sells and rents equipment, such as automatic public toilets, bikes, etc., as well as provides cleaning, maintenance, and other services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for JCDecaux Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JCDecaux and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.