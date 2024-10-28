Short Interest in JCDecaux SE (OTCMKTS:JCDXF) Decreases By 61.5%

JCDecaux SE (OTCMKTS:JCDXF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decrease of 61.5% from the September 30th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.0 days.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Citigroup upgraded JCDecaux to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th.
Read Our Latest Stock Report on JCDecaux
JCDecaux Stock Performance
About JCDecaux
JCDecaux SE operates as an outdoor advertising company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Street Furniture, Transport, and Billboard. The Street Furniture segment provides advertising services in shopping malls; rents street furniture; and sells and rents equipment, such as automatic public toilets, bikes, etc., as well as provides cleaning, maintenance, and other services.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than JCDecaux
- How to Capture the Benefits of Dividend Increases
- Inflation Risk Rising, Key Trades Investors Are Making Now
- How to Invest in the FAANG Stocks
- 3 Oil Stocks to Watch Before Earnings Come Out
- 3 Fintech Stocks With Good 2021 Prospects
- Is American Express Stock’s Sell-the-News Reaction a Buying Opp?
Receive News & Ratings for JCDecaux Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JCDecaux and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.