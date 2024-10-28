Mina Market Capitalization Reaches $624.37 Million (MINA)

Mina (MINA) traded 1.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 28th. Mina has a market cap of $624.37 million and $22.87 million worth of Mina was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Mina has traded 12.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Mina coin can currently be purchased for $0.53 or 0.00000759 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Mina Coin Profile

Mina launched on April 13th, 2021. Mina’s total supply is 1,194,489,469 coins and its circulating supply is 1,175,036,082 coins. Mina’s official Twitter account is @minaprotocol. The official message board for Mina is minaprotocol.com/blog. Mina’s official website is minaprotocol.com. The Reddit community for Mina is https://reddit.com/r/minaprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Mina

According to CryptoCompare, “Mina (MINA) is a cryptocurrency . Mina has a current supply of 1,194,383,670.8400393 with 1,174,750,628.8400393 in circulation. The last known price of Mina is 0.51125292 USD and is down -0.82 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 163 active market(s) with $17,056,540.89 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://minaprotocol.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mina directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mina should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mina using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

