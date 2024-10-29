Ankr (ANKR) Reaches Market Capitalization of $257.95 Million

Ankr (ANKR) traded 4.5% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on October 29th. One Ankr token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0258 or 0.00000036 BTC on major exchanges. Ankr has a total market cap of $257.95 million and $8.83 million worth of Ankr was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Ankr has traded down 5.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Ankr alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.04 or 0.00006958 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72,462.27 or 1.00033428 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.93 or 0.00012322 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.02 or 0.00006930 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000055 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000789 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.32 or 0.00005970 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $45.48 or 0.00062781 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Ankr Profile

ANKR is a token. It was first traded on July 10th, 2019. Ankr’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Ankr is https://reddit.com/r/ankrofficial/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Ankr is www.ankr.com/blog. Ankr’s official Twitter account is @ankr and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ankr is www.ankr.com.

Buying and Selling Ankr

According to CryptoCompare, “Ankr (ANKR) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ankr has a current supply of 10,000,000,000. The last known price of Ankr is 0.02522148 USD and is up 3.45 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 331 active market(s) with $8,403,216.39 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ankr.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ankr directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ankr should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ankr using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ankr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ankr and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.