Brenntag (OTCMKTS:BNTGY) Reaches New 52-Week Low – Here’s What Happened

Brenntag SE (OTCMKTS:BNTGY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $12.89 and last traded at $12.93, with a volume of 35602 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.20.

Brenntag Stock Down 2.0 %

The stock has a market cap of $9.33 billion, a PE ratio of 14.04 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.43.

Get Brenntag alerts:

Brenntag (OTCMKTS:BNTGY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.50 billion during the quarter. Brenntag had a return on equity of 13.45% and a net margin of 3.72%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Brenntag SE will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Brenntag

Brenntag SE purchases and supplies various industrial and specialty chemicals, and ingredients in Germany, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Brenntag Essentials and Brenntag Specialties. It provides just-in-time delivery, product mixing, blending, repackaging, inventory management, and drum return handling.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Brenntag Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brenntag and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.