First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGBIP) Short Interest Down 37.8% in October

First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGBIP – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a decline of 37.8% from the September 30th total of 4,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

First Guaranty Bancshares Stock Performance

NASDAQ FGBIP traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $21.80. The stock had a trading volume of 1,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,397. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.87. First Guaranty Bancshares has a 52-week low of $15.84 and a 52-week high of $23.25.

First Guaranty Bancshares Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.4219 per share. This represents a $1.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th.

First Guaranty Bancshares Company Profile

First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for First Guaranty Bank that provides commercial banking services in Louisiana and Texas. It offers various deposit products, including personal and business checking, savings, money market, and demand accounts, as well as time deposits to consumers, small businesses, and municipalities.

