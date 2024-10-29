Qtum Achieves Market Cap of $251.10 Million (QTUM)

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 6.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on October 29th. Qtum has a total market capitalization of $251.10 million and approximately $31.33 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Qtum has traded down 3.4% against the dollar. One Qtum coin can now be purchased for $2.38 or 0.00003293 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,622.58 or 0.03624774 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000486 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $26.53 or 0.00036670 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.37 or 0.00006035 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.93 or 0.00010954 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.03 or 0.00011096 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0765 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0492 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.48 or 0.00006189 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00001834 BTC.

Qtum Profile

Qtum (QTUM) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS 3.0 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 107,822,406 coins and its circulating supply is 105,377,084 coins. The Reddit community for Qtum is https://reddit.com/r/qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Qtum’s official Twitter account is @qtum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Qtum is qtum.org.

Qtum Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “QTUM is a blockchain platform that combines Bitcoin and Ethereum elements to provide a secure and decentralized environment for building and running smart contracts and dapps. Its hybrid consensus mechanism combines proof-of-work (PoW) and proof-of-stake (PoS) to achieve security and scalability. The platform uses familiar programming languages such as Solidity and C++ to make it easier for developers to build and deploy smart contracts and dapps. QTUM was created by a team led by Patrick Dai and is primarily used for building and running smart contracts and dapps, with the QTUM token used for payments, incentivizing network participants, and governance decisions.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qtum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qtum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Qtum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

