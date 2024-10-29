SLERF (SLERF) Tops One Day Volume of $21.75 Million

SLERF (SLERF) traded up 2.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 29th. Over the last seven days, SLERF has traded 7.7% lower against the dollar. SLERF has a market capitalization of $89.14 million and $21.75 million worth of SLERF was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SLERF token can now be purchased for $0.18 or 0.00000248 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71,906.35 or 0.99991334 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $71,863.47 or 0.99931706 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

SLERF Token Profile

SLERF’s total supply is 499,997,750 tokens. The official website for SLERF is www.slerf.wtf/raids. SLERF’s official Twitter account is @slerfsol.

Buying and Selling SLERF

According to CryptoCompare, “SLERF (SLERF) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Solana platform. SLERF has a current supply of 499,997,750. The last known price of SLERF is 0.18401753 USD and is up 4.06 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 131 active market(s) with $21,033,985.02 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.slerf.wtf/raids.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SLERF directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SLERF should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SLERF using one of the exchanges listed above.

