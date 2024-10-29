CoinLoan Trading Down 0% Over Last Week (CLT)

CoinLoan (CLT) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 29th. CoinLoan has a market capitalization of $641,993.55 and approximately $0.72 worth of CoinLoan was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CoinLoan token can currently be purchased for $0.33 or 0.00000454 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, CoinLoan has traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

CoinLoan Profile

CoinLoan was first traded on August 19th, 2017. CoinLoan’s total supply is 22,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,950,000 tokens. CoinLoan’s official message board is blog.coinloan.io. CoinLoan’s official Twitter account is @coin_loan and its Facebook page is accessible here. CoinLoan’s official website is coinloan.io. The Reddit community for CoinLoan is https://reddit.com/r/coinloan and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

CoinLoan Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CoinLoan is a crypto lending platform that allows borrowing crypto-backed loans and earning interest on different crypto assets.”

