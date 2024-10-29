Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $8.00-8.15 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.99.

EXR has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Extra Space Storage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Bank of America lowered shares of Extra Space Storage from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $172.00 to $155.00 in a report on Monday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $170.00 to $168.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on Extra Space Storage from $152.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $171.07.

Extra Space Storage stock traded down $1.84 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $165.62. 1,336,246 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,036,606. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $174.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $159.97. The company has a market capitalization of $35.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.30, a PEG ratio of 6.25 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.20. Extra Space Storage has a 52-week low of $101.19 and a 52-week high of $184.87.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th were given a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 16th. Extra Space Storage’s payout ratio is currently 144.32%.

In other news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.52, for a total transaction of $1,338,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 24,190 shares in the company, valued at $4,318,398.80. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Extra Space Storage news, Director Kenneth M. Woolley sold 6,647 shares of Extra Space Storage stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.23, for a total transaction of $1,178,047.81. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 404,306 shares in the company, valued at $71,655,152.38. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.52, for a total transaction of $1,338,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 24,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,318,398.80. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,970 shares of company stock worth $3,367,307 in the last ninety days. 1.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned and/or operated 3,714 self-storage stores in 42 states and Washington, DC The Company's stores comprise approximately 2.6 million units and approximately 283.0 million square feet of rentable space operating under the Extra Space, Life Storage and Storage Express brands.

