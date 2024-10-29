Short Interest in Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV. Ltd. (NASDAQ:LYT) Declines By 34.7%

Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV. Ltd. (NASDAQ:LYT – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,900 shares, a decrease of 34.7% from the September 30th total of 27,400 shares. Currently, 2.9% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 565,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV. Stock Up 1.1 %

NASDAQ LYT traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.84. 43,377 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 710,634. Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV. has a 1 year low of $1.40 and a 1 year high of $18.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.88 and its 200-day moving average is $2.39.

About Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV.

Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV. Ltd. operates as a platform services company in India. The company engages in the distribution of linear content streaming/telecasting services; and development of telemedicine products. Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV. Ltd. was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Dubai, the United Arab Emirates.

