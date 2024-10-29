Banana Gun 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $41.80 Million (BANANA)

Banana Gun (BANANA) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on October 29th. In the last seven days, Banana Gun has traded 8.5% higher against the dollar. Banana Gun has a total market capitalization of $205.76 million and approximately $41.80 million worth of Banana Gun was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Banana Gun token can now be bought for about $59.73 or 0.00082057 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Banana Gun Token Profile

Banana Gun’s total supply is 8,453,787 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,444,629 tokens. The official website for Banana Gun is bananagun.io. Banana Gun’s official Twitter account is @bananagunbot.

Buying and Selling Banana Gun

According to CryptoCompare, “Banana Gun (BANANA) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Banana Gun has a current supply of 8,453,794.39069402 with 3,444,635.55394373 in circulation. The last known price of Banana Gun is 61.81679743 USD and is up 19.40 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 121 active market(s) with $45,134,445.39 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bananagun.io/.”

