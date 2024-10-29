Grupo Supervielle S.A. (NYSE:SUPV) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Grupo Supervielle S.A. (NYSE:SUPV – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,340,000 shares, a decline of 35.3% from the September 30th total of 2,070,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,100,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in Grupo Supervielle by 1,262.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 17,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 16,433 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Grupo Supervielle during the 1st quarter worth approximately $173,000. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Grupo Supervielle during the third quarter valued at approximately $317,000. Caxton Associates LP bought a new stake in Grupo Supervielle in the first quarter valued at approximately $273,000. Finally, Ping Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Grupo Supervielle in the second quarter worth $2,178,000.

Separately, Bank of America raised Grupo Supervielle from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th.

Grupo Supervielle stock traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $9.11. 1,349,035 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,225,799. The firm has a market capitalization of $832.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.82 and a beta of 2.03. Grupo Supervielle has a fifty-two week low of $1.76 and a fifty-two week high of $9.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.67 and its 200-day moving average is $6.93.

Grupo Supervielle (NYSE:SUPV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.04. Grupo Supervielle had a net margin of 5.56% and a return on equity of 19.09%. The business had revenue of $276.87 million for the quarter. Analysts predict that Grupo Supervielle will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

Grupo Supervielle SA, a financial services holding company, provides various banking products and services in Argentina. The company operates through Personal & Business Banking, Corporate Banking, Bank Treasury, Consumer Finance, Insurance, and Asset Management and Other Services segments. It offers savings accounts, time and demand deposits, and checking accounts; various loan products, including personal, consumer, mortgage, unsecured, and car loans; overdrafts; loans with special facilities for project and working capital financing; and leasing, bank guarantees for tenants, salary advances, domestic and international factoring, international guarantees and letters of credit, payroll payment plans, credit and debit cards, and senior citizens benefit payment services, as well as financial services and investments, such as mutual funds and guarantees.

