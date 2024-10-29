GXChain Price Reaches $0.38 on Exchanges (GXC)

GXChain (GXC) traded up 9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on October 29th. One GXChain coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.38 or 0.00000521 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, GXChain has traded 2.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. GXChain has a market cap of $28.34 million and $4,079.24 worth of GXChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000229 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00000935 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000498 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000483 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000316 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000002 BTC.

GXChain Profile

GXChain (GXC) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 10th, 2017. GXChain’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 75,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for GXChain is https://reddit.com/r/gxs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for GXChain is gxs.gxb.io/en. The official message board for GXChain is forum.gxb.io. GXChain’s official Twitter account is @gxchainglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “## What is GXChain (GXC)?GXChain (GXC) is a public blockchain that offers decentralized data exchange solutions, through its P2P decentralized data marketplace, to enterprises in the network loan, automobile finance, personal loan in internet finance and banking industry without caching personal data for customer privacy.

The blockchain supports smart contracts, blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS), ID verification and KYC, multi-dimensional data, and swift login. It also has a GXB Dapp that can perform personal credit management and face-to-face credit verification.

GXChain is a DPoS cryptocurrency based on the DPoS algorithm.”

Buying and Selling GXChain

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GXChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GXChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GXChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

