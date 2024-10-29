Abrdn Healthcare Investors (NYSE:HQH) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Abrdn Healthcare Investors (NYSE:HQH – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 67,000 shares, a drop of 37.3% from the September 30th total of 106,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 140,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Abrdn Healthcare Investors

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HQH. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Abrdn Healthcare Investors during the 3rd quarter valued at $57,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Abrdn Healthcare Investors during the second quarter worth about $93,000. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Abrdn Healthcare Investors in the second quarter worth about $101,000. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abrdn Healthcare Investors in the third quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Abrdn Healthcare Investors by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 12,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 1,355 shares during the period. 32.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Abrdn Healthcare Investors alerts:

Abrdn Healthcare Investors Price Performance

Abrdn Healthcare Investors stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $18.34. The stock had a trading volume of 87,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 156,590. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.86. Abrdn Healthcare Investors has a twelve month low of $14.37 and a twelve month high of $19.79.

Abrdn Healthcare Investors Announces Dividend

About Abrdn Healthcare Investors

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 23rd were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.87%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 23rd.

(Get Free Report)

Abrdn Healthcare Investors is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by abrdn Inc The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the healthcare sector, including the biotechnology, medical devices, and pharmaceuticals industries.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Abrdn Healthcare Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abrdn Healthcare Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.