BMO Covered Call Energy ETF (ZWEN) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.22 on November 4th

BMO Covered Call Energy ETF (TSE:ZWEN – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, October 30th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.22 per share on Monday, November 4th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.20%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 30th.

BMO Covered Call Energy ETF Stock Performance

Shares of ZWEN traded down 0.41 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting 28.71. The stock had a trading volume of 34,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,517. BMO Covered Call Energy ETF has a 12 month low of 27.19 and a 12 month high of 32.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of 28.80 and a 200 day moving average price of 29.62.

