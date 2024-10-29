Short Interest in Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:SVII) Rises By 66.7%

Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:SVII – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, an increase of 66.7% from the September 30th total of 2,100 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 93,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of SVII traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $11.38. The company had a trading volume of 18,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 122,917. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.16. Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II has a 52-week low of $10.73 and a 52-week high of $11.50.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $541,000. Spartan Fund Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II by 3,239.1% in the third quarter. Spartan Fund Management Inc. now owns 51,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $583,000 after acquiring an additional 50,303 shares during the period. Cowen AND Company LLC boosted its stake in shares of Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 407,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,534,000 after acquiring an additional 55,238 shares in the last quarter. Berkley W R Corp boosted its stake in shares of Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II by 78.0% during the 2nd quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 1,101,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,237,000 after acquiring an additional 482,767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II during the 1st quarter valued at about $266,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.78% of the company’s stock.

Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II Company Profile

Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

