SoundHound AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOUNW) Short Interest Down 46.0% in October

SoundHound AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOUNW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 38,500 shares, a decline of 46.0% from the September 30th total of 71,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 30,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.
SoundHound AI Stock Up 8.5 %
SoundHound AI stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $2.05. 84,892 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 147,588. SoundHound AI has a 12 month low of $0.19 and a 12 month high of $5.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.96.
