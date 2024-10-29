First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCP) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.34

First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCP – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 29th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be given a dividend of 0.3359 per share on Monday, December 16th. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.67%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th.
First Citizens BancShares has raised its dividend by an average of 26.0% annually over the last three years.
First Citizens BancShares Stock Up 0.5 %
FCNCP stock traded up $0.11 on Tuesday, reaching $23.70. 7,917 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,006. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.43. First Citizens BancShares has a one year low of $18.69 and a one year high of $24.38.
First Citizens BancShares Company Profile
First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.
