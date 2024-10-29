First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCP) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.34

First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCP – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 29th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be given a dividend of 0.3359 per share on Monday, December 16th. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.67%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th.

First Citizens BancShares has raised its dividend by an average of 26.0% annually over the last three years.

Get First Citizens BancShares alerts:

First Citizens BancShares Stock Up 0.5 %

FCNCP stock traded up $0.11 on Tuesday, reaching $23.70. 7,917 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,006. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.43. First Citizens BancShares has a one year low of $18.69 and a one year high of $24.38.

First Citizens BancShares Company Profile

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for First Citizens BancShares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Citizens BancShares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.