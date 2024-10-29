Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) Releases Q3 Earnings Guidance

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Free Report) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.85-1.02 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.4-2.55 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.53 billion. Electronic Arts also updated its FY25 guidance to $3.83-4.33 EPS.

EA has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Electronic Arts from $148.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Citigroup lowered Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $148.00 to $161.00 in a research note on Monday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Electronic Arts from $139.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. UBS Group upped their price target on Electronic Arts from $143.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Electronic Arts to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.76.

EA traded up $1.40 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $145.58. 2,655,712 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,049,518. Electronic Arts has a 1-year low of $119.92 and a 1-year high of $153.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $144.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $139.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.79.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The game software company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 16.34% and a net margin of 15.77%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Electronic Arts will post 5.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Electronic Arts news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 7,384 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.91, for a total transaction of $1,106,935.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,675,692.90. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Stuart Canfield sold 1,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.37, for a total transaction of $186,946.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,120,638.61. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 7,384 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.91, for a total value of $1,106,935.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 31,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,675,692.90. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,270 shares of company stock worth $3,287,735 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

