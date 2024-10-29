Reviewing MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) and Rand Worldwide (OTCMKTS:RWWI)

Rand Worldwide (OTCMKTS:RWWI – Get Free Report) and MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, valuation and dividends.

Risk and Volatility

Rand Worldwide has a beta of 0.14, meaning that its stock price is 86% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MongoDB has a beta of 1.15, meaning that its stock price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Rand Worldwide alerts:

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Rand Worldwide and MongoDB”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rand Worldwide $376.93 million 1.83 $46.05 million N/A N/A MongoDB $1.82 billion 11.09 -$176.60 million ($2.81) -97.94

Profitability

Rand Worldwide has higher earnings, but lower revenue than MongoDB.

This table compares Rand Worldwide and MongoDB’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rand Worldwide 11.38% 133.71% 28.70% MongoDB -12.08% -15.06% -5.99%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Rand Worldwide and MongoDB, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rand Worldwide 0 0 0 0 N/A MongoDB 1 5 20 1 2.78

MongoDB has a consensus target price of $337.96, suggesting a potential upside of 23.05%. Given MongoDB’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe MongoDB is more favorable than Rand Worldwide.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.0% of Rand Worldwide shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 89.3% of MongoDB shares are owned by institutional investors. 59.2% of Rand Worldwide shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.6% of MongoDB shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

MongoDB beats Rand Worldwide on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Rand Worldwide

(Get Free Report)

Rand Worldwide, Inc. provides design automation and data management solutions primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates in five divisions: IMAGINiT Technologies, Rand Simulation, Facilities Management, ASCENT, and Rand 3D. The IMAGINiT Technologies division resells Autodesk solutions and system integration, and consulting services to customers in the manufacturing, infrastructure, building, and media and entertainment industries; resells Twinmotion visualization software, which provides design professionals to transform architectural models and designs into photorealistic images and immersive videos; offers a range of 3D laser scanning equipment and related software to help architectural, engineering, and construction firms; and sells its own proprietary software products and related services. The Rand Simulation division offers Ansys engineering simulation software to help organizations incorporate engineering simulation technology into the product development process; and provides simulation consulting services to enable organizations to achieve cost savings and design improvements through simulation technology. The Facilities Management division provides ARCHIBUS products for facilities management software for space planning, strategic planning, and lease/property administration; and offers various training, consulting, and support services for the ARCHIBUS products. The ASCENT division provides professional training materials and knowledge products for engineering software tools. The Rand 3D division offers training solutions for Dassault Systèmes and PTC products, including Pro/ENGINEER, CREO, and Windchill. Rand Worldwide, Inc. is based in Baltimore, Maryland.

About MongoDB

(Get Free Report)

MongoDB, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company provides MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premises, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB. It offers professional services comprising consulting and training. The company was formerly known as 10gen, Inc. and changed its name to MongoDB, Inc. in August 2013. MongoDB, Inc. was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Rand Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rand Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.