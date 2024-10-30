Canyon Services Group (TSE:FRC) Trading Down 6.1% – Time to Sell?

Canyon Services Group Inc. (TSE:FRC – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 6.1% on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$6.62 and last traded at C$6.66. Approximately 615,418 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 34% from the average daily volume of 460,559 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$7.09.

Canyon Services Group Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$6.66.

Canyon Services Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Canyon Services Group Inc provides stimulation and fluid management services to oil and gas exploration and production companies operating in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The Company’s segments include Pressure Pumping Services and Fluid Management Services. Pressure pumping services include hydraulic fracturing, nitrogen fracturing, coiled tubing, chemical stimulation and cementing.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Canyon Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canyon Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.