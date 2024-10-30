North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA – Get Free Report) (TSE:NOA) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 2.900-3.042 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 3.930. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.0 billion-$1.1 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.2 billion.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of North American Construction Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 3rd.
View Our Latest Research Report on NOA
North American Construction Group Stock Performance
North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA – Get Free Report) (TSE:NOA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.04. North American Construction Group had a return on equity of 21.72% and a net margin of 4.97%. The business had revenue of $201.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $230.03 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that North American Construction Group will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About North American Construction Group
North American Construction Group Ltd. provides mining and heavy civil construction services to customers in the resource development and industrial construction sectors in Australia, Canada, and the United States. The company operates Heavy Equipment – Canada, Heavy Equipment – Australia, and Other segments.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than North American Construction Group
- EV Stocks and How to Profit from Them
- Boeing: Why Analysts Think Now’s The Time To Be Brave
- Basic Materials Stocks Investing
- Advanced Micro Devices is Building Momentum with AI: Buy the Dip
- What is a Bond Market Holiday? How to Invest and Trade
- Can Evolv Stock Recover From Its Massive Self-Inflicted Drop?
Receive News & Ratings for North American Construction Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for North American Construction Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.