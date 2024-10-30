North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA – Get Free Report) (TSE:NOA) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 2.900-3.042 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 3.930. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.0 billion-$1.1 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.2 billion.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of North American Construction Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 3rd.

Shares of NYSE:NOA traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.18. The company had a trading volume of 57,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,419. North American Construction Group has a 12-month low of $16.46 and a 12-month high of $25.92. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.39. The company has a market cap of $460.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.36 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA – Get Free Report) (TSE:NOA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.04. North American Construction Group had a return on equity of 21.72% and a net margin of 4.97%. The business had revenue of $201.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $230.03 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that North American Construction Group will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

North American Construction Group Ltd. provides mining and heavy civil construction services to customers in the resource development and industrial construction sectors in Australia, Canada, and the United States. The company operates Heavy Equipment – Canada, Heavy Equipment – Australia, and Other segments.

