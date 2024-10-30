Dividend 15 Split Corp. (TSE:DFN) Declares $0.10 Monthly Dividend

Dividend 15 Split Corp. (TSE:DFN – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, October 31st, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Friday, November 8th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 18.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st.

Dividend 15 Split Price Performance

TSE:DFN traded up C$0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting C$6.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 318,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 332,780. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 215.33, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The company has a market capitalization of C$784.38 million, a P/E ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 1.73. Dividend 15 Split has a twelve month low of C$3.37 and a twelve month high of C$6.40. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$5.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$5.37.

Get Dividend 15 Split alerts:

Dividend 15 Split Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Dividend 15 Split Corp. is a close ended equity mutual fund launched by Quadravest Inc The fund is managed by Quadravest Capital Management. It invests in public equity markets of Canada. The fund spreads its investments across diversified sectors. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P TSX 60 Index.

Receive News & Ratings for Dividend 15 Split Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dividend 15 Split and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.