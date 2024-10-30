Dividend 15 Split Corp. (TSE:DFN) Declares $0.10 Monthly Dividend

Dividend 15 Split Corp. (TSE:DFN – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, October 31st, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Friday, November 8th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 18.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st.
Dividend 15 Split Price Performance
TSE:DFN traded up C$0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting C$6.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 318,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 332,780. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 215.33, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The company has a market capitalization of C$784.38 million, a P/E ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 1.73. Dividend 15 Split has a twelve month low of C$3.37 and a twelve month high of C$6.40. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$5.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$5.37.
Dividend 15 Split Company Profile
