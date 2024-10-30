Oceanic Iron Ore Corp. (CVE:FEO) Director Gordon Keep Sells 355,000 Shares

Oceanic Iron Ore Corp. (CVE:FEO – Get Free Report) Director Gordon Keep sold 355,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.27, for a total transaction of C$95,850.00.

Gordon Keep also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, October 24th, Gordon Keep sold 25,000 shares of Oceanic Iron Ore stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.21, for a total transaction of C$5,250.00.

On Friday, October 18th, Gordon Keep sold 60,000 shares of Oceanic Iron Ore stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.18, for a total transaction of C$10,800.00.

On Friday, October 11th, Gordon Keep sold 31,464 shares of Oceanic Iron Ore stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.16, for a total transaction of C$5,034.24.

Oceanic Iron Ore Price Performance

Shares of CVE FEO traded down C$0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching C$0.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 566,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 151,618. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.10. The stock has a market capitalization of C$25.87 million, a P/E ratio of -16.25 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.79, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.03. Oceanic Iron Ore Corp. has a 1-year low of C$0.05 and a 1-year high of C$0.33.

Oceanic Iron Ore Company Profile

Oceanic Iron Ore ( CVE:FEO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 22nd. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Oceanic Iron Ore Corp. will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oceanic Iron Ore Corp., an exploration stage company, acquires and explores for iron ore properties in Quebec, Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Ungava Bay iron property comprising three project areas, including Hopes Advance, Morgan Lake, and Roberts Lake, which covers an area of approximately 35,999 hectares of iron formation located in Nunavik, Quebec.

