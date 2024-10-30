Innovator Premium Income 15 Buffer ETF – October (BATS:LOCT) to Issue $0.10 Dividend

Innovator Premium Income 15 Buffer ETF – October (BATS:LOCT – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, October 30th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.1016 per share on Friday, November 1st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st.
Innovator Premium Income 15 Buffer ETF – October Trading Up 0.0 %
BATS:LOCT traded up $0.00 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $23.84. 7,942 shares of the company traded hands. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.91.
Innovator Premium Income 15 Buffer ETF – October Company Profile
