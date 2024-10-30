Suruga Bank (OTCMKTS:SUGBY) Reaches New 12-Month High – Here’s Why

Suruga Bank Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SUGBY – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $72.20 and last traded at $72.20, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $72.20.

Suruga Bank Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average is $72.20 and its 200-day moving average is $67.96. The firm has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.74 and a beta of -0.07.

Suruga Bank (OTCMKTS:SUGBY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $123.20 million for the quarter. Suruga Bank had a net margin of 20.05% and a return on equity of 6.24%.

About Suruga Bank

Suruga Bank Ltd. provides various banking and financial products and services to individuals and corporate customers in Japan. The company offers deposit products, such as time, ordinary, savings, foreign currency, and other deposits, as well as current and general accounts; card, housing, second house, startup, and business up term loans, as well as loans by purpose; credit and debit cards; overdrafts; and other financing products.

