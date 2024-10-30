Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF Plans Dividend of $0.06 (NYSEARCA:IVOL)

Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOL – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, October 29th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 30th will be given a dividend of 0.0558 per share on Thursday, October 31st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 30th.

Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of IVOL stock traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.38. The stock had a trading volume of 91,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 316,585. Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF has a 12-month low of $18.23 and a 12-month high of $21.13. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.86.

Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF Company Profile

The Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF New (IVOL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of TIPS and long options tied to the U.S. interest rate swap curve. IVOL was launched on May 13, 2019 and is managed by Quadratic.

