Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF Plans Dividend of $0.06 (NYSEARCA:IVOL)

Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOL – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, October 29th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 30th will be given a dividend of 0.0558 per share on Thursday, October 31st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 30th.
Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF Trading Down 1.0 %
Shares of IVOL stock traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.38. The stock had a trading volume of 91,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 316,585. Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF has a 12-month low of $18.23 and a 12-month high of $21.13. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.86.
Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF Company Profile
