Cullen Enhanced Equity Income ETF Announces Dividend of $0.12 (NYSEARCA:DIVP)

Cullen Enhanced Equity Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DIVP – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, October 29th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.1229 per share on Thursday, October 31st. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 30th.

Cullen Enhanced Equity Income ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:DIVP remained flat at $26.38 during trading hours on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 102 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,934. Cullen Enhanced Equity Income ETF has a one year low of $24.76 and a one year high of $27.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $26.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.84.

Cullen Enhanced Equity Income ETF Company Profile

The Cullen Enhanced Equity Income ETF (DIVP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in large- and mid-cap US stocks with high-dividend value characteristics, while also employing covered call strategy for additional income.

