Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX) Short Interest Down 8.2% in October

Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,610,000 shares, a decline of 8.2% from the September 30th total of 8,290,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,200,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.3 days.

Cardlytics Stock Up 5.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ CDLX traded up $0.20 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.19. 441,745 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,233,668. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.07. Cardlytics has a twelve month low of $2.89 and a twelve month high of $20.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $204.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.97 and a beta of 1.67.

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.12. Cardlytics had a negative net margin of 50.21% and a negative return on equity of 17.96%. The company had revenue of $69.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.39 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.57) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cardlytics will post -1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of Cardlytics

In other Cardlytics news, CEO Amit Gupta sold 22,607 shares of Cardlytics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.85, for a total transaction of $87,036.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 178,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $687,298.15. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In related news, Director Scott A. Hill purchased 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.58 per share, for a total transaction of $143,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $143,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Amit Gupta sold 22,607 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.85, for a total value of $87,036.95. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 178,519 shares in the company, valued at $687,298.15. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 43,573 shares of company stock valued at $151,612 in the last three months. 4.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of Cardlytics by 35.4% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 29,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 7,721 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Cardlytics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of Cardlytics by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 814,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,685,000 after purchasing an additional 52,081 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Cardlytics during the second quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Finally, Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. bought a new stake in Cardlytics during the second quarter worth approximately $243,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CDLX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Northland Capmk cut Cardlytics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Craig Hallum cut Cardlytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Cardlytics in a report on Friday, October 11th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock. Northland Securities lowered Cardlytics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Lake Street Capital downgraded shares of Cardlytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.92.

Cardlytics Company Profile

Cardlytics, Inc operates an advertising platform in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers Cardlytics platform, a proprietary native bank advertising channel that enables marketers to reach customers through their network of financial institution partners through digital channels, such as online, mobile applications, email, and various real-time notifications; and Bridg platform, a customer data platform which utilizes point-of-sale data and enables marketers to perform analytics and targeted loyalty marketing, as well as measure the impact of their marketing.

