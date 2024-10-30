Oklo (NYSE:OKLO) Stock Price Down 4.8% – Time to Sell?

Shares of Oklo Inc. (NYSE:OKLO – Get Free Report) traded down 4.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $23.25 and last traded at $23.66. 18,267,994 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 313% from the average session volume of 4,418,123 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.84.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Seaport Res Ptn raised Oklo to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. B. Riley initiated coverage on Oklo in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Oklo from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th.

Oklo Price Performance

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.09.

Oklo (NYSE:OKLO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($5.17) EPS for the quarter. Research analysts predict that Oklo Inc. will post -2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Oklo

Oklo Inc designs and develops fission power plants to provide reliable and commercial-scale energy to customers in the United States. It also provides used nuclear fuel recycling services. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Santa Clara, California.

