Fiera Capital (TSE:FSZ) Stock Price Expected to Rise, National Bankshares Analyst Says

Fiera Capital (TSE:FSZ – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by investment analysts at National Bankshares from C$8.00 to C$8.50 in a research note issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “underperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price target indicates a potential downside of 13.35% from the company’s current price.

FSZ has been the subject of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Fiera Capital from C$8.50 to C$9.00 in a report on Tuesday. CIBC decreased their target price on shares of Fiera Capital from C$9.00 to C$8.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Desjardins increased their price target on shares of Fiera Capital from C$7.75 to C$9.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Fiera Capital from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Sunday, July 28th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Fiera Capital from C$8.00 to C$7.50 in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$8.29.

TSE:FSZ traded up C$0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching C$9.81. The stock had a trading volume of 218,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 280,120. The stock has a market cap of C$860.83 million, a P/E ratio of 18.28, a P/E/G ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 259.56. Fiera Capital has a 12-month low of C$4.63 and a 12-month high of C$9.90. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$8.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$7.73.

Fiera Capital (TSE:FSZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported C$0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.19 by C$0.04. The firm had revenue of C$164.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$160.80 million. Fiera Capital had a net margin of 8.97% and a return on equity of 22.95%. On average, equities analysts expect that Fiera Capital will post 1.0905563 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider FIERA CAPITAL S.E.C. sold 10,000 shares of Fiera Capital stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.30, for a total value of C$73,049.00. In other Fiera Capital news, insider FIERA CAPITAL S.E.C. sold 10,000 shares of Fiera Capital stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.30, for a total value of C$73,049.00. Also, Senior Officer John Valentini sold 28,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.57, for a total transaction of C$240,046.80. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 207,400 shares of company stock worth $1,601,622. 0.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Fiera Capital Corporation is an employee owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional investors, mutual funds, charitable organizations, and private clients. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios. The firm also launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds and income trusts for its clients.

