Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Sells 200 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. cut its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,659 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 170,141.6% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 20,325,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,548,160,000 after acquiring an additional 20,313,200 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,094,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,223,364,000 after purchasing an additional 432,353 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,976,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,439,912,000 after purchasing an additional 334,057 shares in the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 5,973,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $958,146,000 after purchasing an additional 249,558 shares during the period. Finally, Mill Creek Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. Mill Creek Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,348,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $857,941,000 after purchasing an additional 56,568 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Price Performance

VTV stock opened at $173.42 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $173.09 and a 200-day moving average of $165.64. Vanguard Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $132.15 and a fifty-two week high of $178.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.70.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

