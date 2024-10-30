General Electric (NYSE:GE) Stock Price Down 1.8% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) dropped 1.8% on Monday . The company traded as low as $175.30 and last traded at $175.80. Approximately 1,518,569 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 6,343,716 shares. The stock had previously closed at $179.10.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GE. StockNews.com lowered General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of General Electric from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of General Electric from $212.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Barclays increased their price target on General Electric from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on General Electric from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $200.93.

Get General Electric alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on General Electric

General Electric Stock Down 0.7 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $188.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $180.07 and a 200 day moving average of $168.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $9.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.02 billion. General Electric had a return on equity of 18.93% and a net margin of 11.48%. The business’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Electric Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th were issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 26th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.68%.

Institutional Trading of General Electric

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GE. Tsfg LLC boosted its position in shares of General Electric by 12.8% in the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 485 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Macroview Investment Management LLC lifted its position in General Electric by 37.9% during the second quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 211 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Electric by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 2,267 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $428,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD lifted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD now owns 4,489 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $714,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New England Research & Management Inc. grew its position in General Electric by 2.2% in the second quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. now owns 2,910 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $463,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. 74.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

General Electric Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

General Electric Company, doing business as GE Aerospace, designs and produces commercial and defense aircraft engines, integrated engine components, electric power, and mechanical aircraft systems. It also offers aftermarket services to support its products. The company operates in the United States, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.