Navcoin Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $54,883.35 (NAV)

Navcoin (NAV) traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on October 30th. One Navcoin coin can now be bought for $0.0312 or 0.00000043 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Navcoin has a market cap of $2.59 million and approximately $54,883.35 worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Navcoin has traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar.

Compound (COMP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $44.05 or 0.00061263 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.65 or 0.00017588 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.52 or 0.00006280 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001381 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0587 or 0.00000082 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Memetic (MEME) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000019 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $27,331.08 or 0.38007436 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000002 BTC.

NAV is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 76,939,361 coins and its circulating supply is 76,601,686 coins. Navcoin’s official message board is medium.com/nav-coin. Navcoin’s official website is www.navcoin.org. The Reddit community for Navcoin is https://reddit.com/r/navcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @navcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin’s encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions.”

