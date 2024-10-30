Integrated Advisors Network LLC Has $2 Million Stake in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 12.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,236 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $1,998,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tamar Securities LLC increased its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tamar Securities LLC now owns 48,753 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $18,608,000 after acquiring an additional 1,604 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 7.9% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,636 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $787,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 24.1% in the second quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,805 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,329,000 after purchasing an additional 1,514 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in Sherwin-Williams by 4.3% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 98,118 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $37,449,000 after purchasing an additional 4,074 shares during the period. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 17.3% during the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 20,592 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $7,152,000 after buying an additional 3,031 shares in the last quarter. 77.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Sherwin-Williams news, CFO Allen J. Mistysyn sold 14,520 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $366.83, for a total transaction of $5,326,371.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 63,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,301,041.60. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $410.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $430.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $355.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $395.29.

Sherwin-Williams Price Performance

Sherwin-Williams stock opened at $361.62 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $91.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $372.27 and its 200 day moving average is $335.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a one year low of $232.06 and a one year high of $392.57.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.56 by ($0.19). Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 11.09% and a return on equity of 74.45%. The firm had revenue of $6.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 11.32 EPS for the current year.

Sherwin-Williams Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.715 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.49%.

Sherwin-Williams Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

