Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO) Stock Price Up 0.3% – Still a Buy?

Shares of Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEVO – Get Free Report) shot up 0.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $3.06 and last traded at $2.97. 2,012,390 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 65% from the average session volume of 5,735,398 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.96.

GEVO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Gevo from $0.85 to $3.25 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. HC Wainwright restated a "buy" rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Gevo in a report on Friday, October 18th.

The company has a quick ratio of 10.09, a current ratio of 10.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $646.57 million, a P/E ratio of -8.44 and a beta of 2.98. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.97.

Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The energy company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.09). Gevo had a negative return on equity of 13.50% and a negative net margin of 407.97%. The firm had revenue of $5.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.06) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Gevo, Inc. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Gevo news, CEO Patrick R. Gruber sold 127,276 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.51, for a total value of $64,910.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,922,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,000,426.04. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Gevo news, insider Paul D. Bloom sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.06, for a total transaction of $48,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 947,882 shares in the company, valued at $2,900,518.92. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Patrick R. Gruber sold 127,276 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.51, for a total value of $64,910.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,922,404 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,000,426.04. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 583,171 shares of company stock worth $421,858. 4.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GEVO. Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Gevo in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gevo in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. XTX Topco Ltd raised its position in shares of Gevo by 61.8% during the second quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 133,674 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 51,057 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in shares of Gevo by 79.5% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 142,679 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 63,179 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management bought a new position in Gevo in the third quarter valued at about $114,000. Institutional investors own 35.17% of the company’s stock.

Gevo, Inc operates as a carbon abatement company. It operates through three segments: Gevo, Agri-Energy, and Renewable Natural Gas. The company focuses on transforming renewable energy into energy-dense liquid hydrocarbons that can be used as renewable fuels. It offers renewable gasoline and diesel, isobutanol, sustainable aviation fuel, renewable natural gas, isobutylene, ethanol, and animal feed and protein.

