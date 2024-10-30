VF Corporation Unveils Medium-Term Financial Targets and Enterprise Strategy Update

VF Corporation (NYSE: VFC) recently released a Form 8-K filing highlighting key elements of its upcoming Investor Day event and introducing medium-term financial targets. The company, known for its portfolio of iconic brands like Vans, Timberland, and The North Face, is actively focused on advancing its enterprise strategy for sustained growth and profitability.

The filing, dated October 30, 2024, reveals that VF Corporation will be hosting its FY25 Investor Day in New York, New York, with the first part of the event featuring an update on the company’s priorities and transformational journey. Bracken Darrell, President and CEO of VF Corporation, emphasized the progress made through the Reinvent program, highlighting the strategic initiatives underway to reshape the organization and drive sustainable growth.

Key pillars of VF Corporation’s enterprise strategy outlined in the filing include:– Capitalizing on the multi-brand portfolio’s performance segment, with a focus on expanding growth opportunities.– Investing in key capabilities such as design, marketing, and talent development to enhance the company’s competitive edge.– Structuring a value-building profit and loss (P&L) framework to optimize operational efficiencies and drive revenue growth.– Committing to strengthening the company’s balance sheet through debt reduction and prioritizing free cash flow.

The Medium-Term Financial Targets, set to be achieved by Fiscal Year 2028, include:

– Adjusted operating margin of at least 10%.

– Adjusted gross margin of at least 55%.

– Adjusted selling, general, and administrative expenses (SG&A) as a percentage of revenue of 45% or lower.

– Net leverage of 2.5x or below.

The Form 8-K also mentions that a press release issued by VF Corporation on the same day provides further details on the financial targets and strategy updates. The event was broadcast live on the internet and an archived version will be accessible post-event.

VF Corporation’s executive leadership, including Bracken Darrell, conveyed confidence in the company’s trajectory towards sustainable growth and shareholder value creation. It’s worth noting that all forward-looking statements made by the company carry inherent risks and uncertainties, as detailed in the filing, which could affect actual financial results.

Investors and stakeholders can access the full Form 8-K filing for comprehensive details on VF Corporation’s latest financial targets and strategic direction.

