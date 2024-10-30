James Latham (LON:LTHM) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

James Latham plc (LON:LTHM – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 1,297.94 ($16.83) and traded as low as GBX 1,265 ($16.41). James Latham shares last traded at GBX 1,275 ($16.53), with a volume of 12,939 shares traded.

James Latham Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of £276.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,212.39 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 5.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.30. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,351.50 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1,299.53.

James Latham Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

James Latham plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the importing and distribution of timber, panels, and decorative surfaces in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company offers panels, melamine, veneer, laminates, washroom collection, solid surface products, door blanks, plastics, hardwoods, engineered timber products, softwoods, flooring products, decking and timber cladding products, modified timbers and panels, fire retardant panels, advanced technical panels, and treatments, as well as architectural moldings and components.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for James Latham Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for James Latham and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.