Short Interest in NWS Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:NWSZF) Rises By 17.5%

NWS Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:NWSZF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,120,900 shares, a growth of 17.5% from the September 30th total of 2,656,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

OTCMKTS NWSZF remained flat at $0.92 during trading hours on Wednesday. NWS has a 52 week low of $0.92 and a 52 week high of $0.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.97.

NWS Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, operates in the toll roads, construction, insurance, logistics, and facilities management businesses in Hong Kong, Mainland China, and internationally. It engages in the development of, investment in, and/or operation of toll roads. The company also offers general contracting, construction management, and civil engineering and foundation works services for the residential, commercial, governmental, and institutional sectors.

