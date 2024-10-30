Short Interest in NWS Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:NWSZF) Rises By 17.5%

NWS Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:NWSZF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,120,900 shares, a growth of 17.5% from the September 30th total of 2,656,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
NWS Price Performance
OTCMKTS NWSZF remained flat at $0.92 during trading hours on Wednesday. NWS has a 52 week low of $0.92 and a 52 week high of $0.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.97.
NWS Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than NWS
- Using the MarketBeat Dividend Yield Calculator
- Boeing: Why Analysts Think Now’s The Time To Be Brave
- What Are Dividend Challengers?
- Advanced Micro Devices is Building Momentum with AI: Buy the Dip
- Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing
- Can Evolv Stock Recover From Its Massive Self-Inflicted Drop?
Receive News & Ratings for NWS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NWS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.