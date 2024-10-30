STASIS EURO (EURS) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $895,751.94

STASIS EURO (EURS) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 30th. In the last week, STASIS EURO has traded up 0.6% against the dollar. STASIS EURO has a total market capitalization of $134.64 million and $895,751.94 worth of STASIS EURO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One STASIS EURO token can currently be bought for $1.08 or 0.00001502 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About STASIS EURO

STASIS EURO’s launch date was June 22nd, 2018. STASIS EURO’s total supply is 124,125,940 tokens. STASIS EURO’s official Twitter account is @stasisnet. The official website for STASIS EURO is stasis.net.

STASIS EURO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “STASIS EURS (EURS) is a stablecoin pegged to the euro created by STASIS, a Maltese fintech company. It offers stability, security, and fast transactions for everyday use, and can be traded on cryptocurrency exchanges. It is backed by euros held in reserve to provide protection against volatility.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as STASIS EURO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire STASIS EURO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy STASIS EURO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

