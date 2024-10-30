ParkerVision, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PRKR) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

ParkerVision, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PRKR – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 169,400 shares, an increase of 18.2% from the September 30th total of 143,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 444,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

ParkerVision Trading Down 18.6 %

Shares of PRKR traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $0.88. 865,827 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 183,198. ParkerVision has a 52 week low of $0.07 and a 52 week high of $1.18. The company has a market cap of $85.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.56 and a beta of 2.33. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.24.

About ParkerVision

ParkerVision, Inc designs and develops radio frequency technologies and integrated circuits for use in wireless communication products. ParkerVision, Inc was incorporated in 1989 and is based in Jacksonville, Florida.

