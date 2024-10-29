Aura Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:AURA) Insider Sells $98,808.00 in Stock

Aura Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:AURA – Get Free Report) insider Los Pinos Elisabet De sold 9,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.74, for a total value of $98,808.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 320,647 shares in the company, valued at $3,443,748.78. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Los Pinos Elisabet De also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 18th, Los Pinos Elisabet De sold 24,992 shares of Aura Biosciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.04, for a total transaction of $300,903.68.

Aura Biosciences Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of AURA stock traded down $0.27 on Tuesday, reaching $10.71. The stock had a trading volume of 109,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 176,213. Aura Biosciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.99 and a 12 month high of $12.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $530.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.76 and a beta of 0.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.23.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aura Biosciences

Aura Biosciences ( NASDAQ:AURA ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.04. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Aura Biosciences, Inc. will post -1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AURA. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE grew its stake in Aura Biosciences by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE now owns 785,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,163,000 after buying an additional 80,162 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Aura Biosciences by 27.4% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 17,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 3,782 shares during the period. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. grew its position in shares of Aura Biosciences by 11.2% in the first quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 111,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $873,000 after purchasing an additional 11,200 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Aura Biosciences during the first quarter worth approximately $144,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Aura Biosciences by 51.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 143,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 48,549 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.75% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AURA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Lifesci Capital upgraded shares of Aura Biosciences to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Aura Biosciences to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Aura Biosciences in a research report on Friday, October 18th. HC Wainwright increased their price target on Aura Biosciences from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price target on Aura Biosciences from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Aura Biosciences currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.00.

About Aura Biosciences

Aura Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops precision immunotherapies to treat a range of solid tumors. The company's proprietary platform enables the targeting of a range of solid tumors using virus-like particles conjugated with drugs or loaded with nucleic acids to create virus-like drug conjugates.

