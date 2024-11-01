Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $4.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.47 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. Hubbell had a net margin of 13.33% and a return on equity of 28.81%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.95 EPS. Hubbell’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Hubbell updated its FY24 guidance to $16.35-16.55 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 16.350-16.550 EPS.

Hubbell Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of HUBB traded down $1.96 during trading on Friday, reaching $425.07. 272,119 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 441,627. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $420.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $395.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Hubbell has a twelve month low of $274.42 and a twelve month high of $461.77. The stock has a market cap of $22.82 billion, a PE ratio of 30.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.90.

Hubbell Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be paid a dividend of $1.32 per share. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. This is a positive change from Hubbell’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.22. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.04%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Hubbell from $407.00 to $445.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays upped their target price on Hubbell from $400.00 to $402.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Hubbell from $445.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Hubbell from $450.00 to $490.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Hubbell from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $385.00 to $454.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hubbell has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $434.38.

In other Hubbell news, Director Carlos M. Cardoso sold 450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $364.54, for a total value of $164,043.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $608,781.80. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Carlos M. Cardoso sold 450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $364.54, for a total transaction of $164,043.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,670 shares in the company, valued at $608,781.80. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Gerben Bakker sold 15,677 shares of Hubbell stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.34, for a total value of $5,868,528.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 66,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,861,791.10. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and utility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solutions and Utility Solutions. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies.

