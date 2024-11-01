The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Sold by Interchange Capital Partners LLC

Interchange Capital Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 32.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,349 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 3,549 shares during the quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $707,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ESL Trust Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the first quarter worth about $31,000. William B. Walkup & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Walt Disney during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 38.0% in the second quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 443 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 98.1% in the third quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 517 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 148.7% in the second quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 557 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. 65.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Calvin Mcdonald bought 11,756 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $85.06 per share, with a total value of $999,965.36. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 22,313 shares in the company, valued at $1,897,943.78. This represents a 100.00 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DIS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Macquarie decreased their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $94.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Bank of America cut their price objective on Walt Disney from $145.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Walt Disney from $128.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $118.05.

Shares of Walt Disney stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $96.12. The stock had a trading volume of 1,688,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,759,680. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $93.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.68. The firm has a market cap of $174.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $81.82 and a 12-month high of $123.74.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.19. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 8.64% and a net margin of 5.30%. The company had revenue of $23.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

